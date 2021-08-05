Graveside services for Laverne Harmon will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Reverend Kenneth Owen officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Laverne Harmon left this life for her heavenly home on August 4, 2021, at Bedford Care of Marion, she was 92.

She was born October 18, 1928, to the late Grady and Bessie Benton Williams in Meridian, MS. She grew up in the Tuxedo Community until she met her husband, A.B. Harmon. They later moved to Shreveport, LA. Where she retired as a teacher’s aide. She later returned to Meridian where she has lived at Bedford Care Center for the past several years. She was a people person and loved making new friends. She enjoyed playing dominos and board games. She always had a song of praise for her Lord and Savior. As was told by staff at Bedford, “She is always happy” with a smile on her face.

She is survived by her sister, Terry Mae Bozeman; along with several nieces and nephews – who all know her as “Aunt Nane”.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Abner (A.B.) Harmon; son, Michael (Mike) Harmon; brother, Ted Williams; a special brother-in-law, Clewis Bozeman.

Many thanks to the staff at Bedford Care Center for the care and kindness given to Laverne during her stay.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

