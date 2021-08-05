Advertisement

Meridian schools welcome students

Meridian Public Schools has a universal face mask policy in place for all indoor activities.
Meridian Public Schools has a universal face mask policy in place for all indoor activities.(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District kicked off the 2021-22 school year Thursday with high hopes for a good year.

The faculty of Poplar Springs Elementary had help from several members of the district as students filed into the school.

The elementary students and faculty were eager to be back face to face. Many of the kindergarten and first graders experienced school for the first time.

Meridian Public Schools has a universal face mask policy in place for all indoor activities.

View the gallery below for images from the first day of school submitted by our viewers:

Caption

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs to grocery store after being robbed at gunpoint.
Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

Showers and a few heavy storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
Showers & storms increase for Friday
Lauderdale County School District is recommending face masks, but not mandating them.
Lauderdale Co. School District launches new year
Pauline Grace rides in a helicopter for her 100th birthday.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in a big way
Jackson State University will require masks in all public indoor campus spaces, regardless of...
Jackson State to require masks indoors for everyone