Meridian schools welcome students
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District kicked off the 2021-22 school year Thursday with high hopes for a good year.
The faculty of Poplar Springs Elementary had help from several members of the district as students filed into the school.
The elementary students and faculty were eager to be back face to face. Many of the kindergarten and first graders experienced school for the first time.
Meridian Public Schools has a universal face mask policy in place for all indoor activities.
View the gallery below for images from the first day of school submitted by our viewers:
