Meridian schools welcome students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District kicked off the 2021-22 school year Thursday with high hopes for a good year.

The faculty of Poplar Springs Elementary had help from several members of the district as students filed into the school.

The elementary students and faculty were eager to be back face to face. Many of the kindergarten and first graders experienced school for the first time.

“If the rest of the school year is like today, we are going to have an amazing one. Today has been awesome. Students will be leaders; they are learning the characteristics of what great leaders are and they are seeming to take it in. They are amped and ready. Learning will occur and we are having fun doing it and it will be an amazing experience for everyone involved.”

Meridian Public Schools has a universal face mask policy in place for all indoor activities.

View the gallery below for images from the first day of school submitted by our viewers:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.