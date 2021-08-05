Advertisement

Nice back-to-school weather

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nice weather is expected for kids heading back to school!  Comfy weather this morning will be replaced with slightly more muggy afternoon weather, but temps will remain below the average.  Highs will hover near 90 degrees today, and Friday brings similar highs.

It looks like an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon. However, most of us get through the day with dry conditions. Yet, keep an eye to the sky for late afternoon plans.  A better chance for rain will be on Friday afternoon and evening due to an upper disturbance moving across our region.

This disturbance will move out by the start of the weekend, so expect overall nice outdoor weather for your Saturday and Sunday plans.  Yet, plan on hotter conditions this weekend as highs climb closer to average into the low-mid 90s. It’ll also be more muggy.

Next week looks like a scorcher, so get ready!

