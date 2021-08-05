Ole Miss requiring masks for indoor public spaces
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The University of Mississippi will temporarily require everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
The news was shared through a letter by Chancellor Glenn Boyce to the campus community. It applies to faculty, staff and students.
The university said the new policy is consistent with public health guidance from the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health and comes as a direct result of the spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide and locally due to the Delta variant.

