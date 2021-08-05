Ole Miss requiring masks for indoor public spaces

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The University of Mississippi will temporarily require everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The news was shared through a letter by Chancellor Glenn Boyce to the campus community. It applies to faculty, staff and students.

“We’re optimistic that this temporary mask utilization indoors will help ensure a successful start to the school year. In fact, to have the full in-person experience, this strategy is being embraced by all eight public universities in Mississippi, as well as other SEC universities. We will evaluate this protocol daily based on how spread of the virus evolves on campus and in our community.”

The university said the new policy is consistent with public health guidance from the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health and comes as a direct result of the spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide and locally due to the Delta variant.

