Overnight shooting in Wayne County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured Wednesday evening.

Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo said the incident occurred as Akevein McDonald was sitting in a blue Chevy Avalanche off the intersection of Matherville-Diamond Road and New Vision Baptist Church Drive.

Mozingo said McDonald was waiting for his girlfriend to arrive to give her gas money when he noticed a gold 2002 Honda Accord pass by him and then turn around.

According to Mozingo, the car had two occupants, 19-year-old Chartez Milsap and Danziel Bonner.

They stopped in front of the man’s truck and shot at him.

McDonald returned fire at the car, striking both Milsap and Bonner, Mozingo said.

It was later determined that Milsap was gravely wounded and Bonner removed him from the car and left him on Tatum Road where he was later found deceased.

Bonner then drove himself to South Central Regional Medical Center where he was treated and later taken to a hospital in Jackson for further treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

