Advertisement

Overnight shooting in Wayne County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the incident occurred...
According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the incident occurred as a man was sitting in a blue Chevy Avalanche off the intersection of Matherville-Diamond Road and New Vision Baptist Church Drive.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured Wednesday evening.

Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo said the incident occurred as Akevein McDonald was sitting in a blue Chevy Avalanche off the intersection of Matherville-Diamond Road and New Vision Baptist Church Drive.

Mozingo said McDonald was waiting for his girlfriend to arrive to give her gas money when he noticed a gold 2002 Honda Accord pass by him and then turn around.

According to Mozingo, the car had two occupants, 19-year-old Chartez Milsap and Danziel Bonner.

They stopped in front of the man’s truck and shot at him.

McDonald returned fire at the car, striking both Milsap and Bonner, Mozingo said.

It was later determined that Milsap was gravely wounded and Bonner removed him from the car and left him on Tatum Road where he was later found deceased.

Bonner then drove himself to South Central Regional Medical Center where he was treated and later taken to a hospital in Jackson for further treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman crashes into neighbor’s home
Cuddle Cots donated to Anderson's
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

A $12 million bond issue to build a new school in Kemper County was overwhelmingly approved by...
Kemper County voters approve school bond issue
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, unemployment rate drops to 5.4%
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,094 new cases reported Fri.
Funeral arrangements set for late Sheriff Lee Vance
Funeral arrangements, visitation set for late Sheriff Lee Vance
Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19
ADPH to give update on state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts 10 a.m.