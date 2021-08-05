‘Rest in peace, sir!’: Officers across Central Miss. offer thoughts, prayers after Sheriff Lee Vance’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are sharing condolences after the sudden death Wednesday of Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.

The agencies are showing how close-knit their brotherhood is by reminiscing on who Vance was, the impact he had on others and what he will be missed for.

We offer our thoughts on a great man and prayers to the family of Sheriff Lee Vance today. Such a tragic loss of a... Posted by Ridgeland Police Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The Pearl Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office and the... Posted by Pearl Police Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

It was hard to hear the news today that Sheriff Lee Vance had passed away. Richland Police Department offers our deepest... Posted by Richland Police Department Richland, MS on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Sheriff Lee Vance as well as our brothers and sisters at the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. Rest easy Sheriff Posted by Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The Flowood Police Department would like to say our hearts are with the family of Sheriff Lee Vance. Please accept our... Posted by Flowood Police Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

It is with a heavy heart that the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office extend condolences to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Copiah County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

To the family of Sheriff Lee Vance and the Hinds County Sheriff Department. On behalf of Sheriff Edward Goods and the... Posted by Claiborne County Sheriff Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to the family and men and women of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in the passing of Sheriff Lee... Posted by Lincoln County (MS) Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Sheriff Patten and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers for Sheriff Lee Vance, his family & the Hinds... Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The JPD family, as so many, are mourning the loss of one of our beloved, Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance, former Chief of... Posted by Jackson Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

