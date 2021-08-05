Showers start creeping back in as humidity starts creeping back up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll enjoy another comfortable, clear night with relatively low humidity before humid, showery weather returns.

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 70s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 67 degrees. Thursday will start comfortable and sunny, but humidity will increase and so will the clouds. A couple of stray showers are possible in the afternoon, but most areas will more likely stay dry. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

Humidity will continue increasing, setting us up for increasing showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday as a weak low pressure wave aloft tracks over the top of us. Warming will send temperatures back into the mid-90s, near or just above normal, starting Sunday. Heat index could be an issue again. It could climb back up to over 105 degrees as the temperatures and humidity increase again.

