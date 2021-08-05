Showers & storms increase for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Humidity is on the increase, and some showers from Thursday afternoon will linger through the evening. Showers and storms will increase on Friday afternoon.

Dew point temperatures, which are another measure of moisture in the air, have increase by about 10 degrees in the past 24 hours. That’s a solid indicator of increasing humidity. Upper air data and satellite data indicate increasing moisture aloft, too. The increasing humidity throughout the depth of the atmosphere will really come into play on Friday afternoon when a low pressure wave tracks over the top of us and sparks an increase in showers and thunderstorms.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening, a few showers or thunderstorms are possible. That’s not to say we will all get rain. Otherwise, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 74 degrees. Friday will be mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible in the morning. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Again, not everyone will get the rain. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

Looking Ahead

The low pressure wave aloft will track east of us over the weekend. In its wake, a high pressure ridge will build over our area. That will lead to an overall drier weekend. The higher humidity summer-like warmth will give some potential for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up in the afternoons, but most areas will otherwise stay dry through at least next Thursday.

Heat Building

Temperatures are going back up, too. We’ll be back in the mid-90s for highs starting Sunday. The warming combined with the increase in humidity will mean the heat index becomes an issue again. It can climb back up toward 105 degrees.

