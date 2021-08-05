Teachers and school nurses prepare for school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s an exciting time as teachers are preparing their classrooms to welcome students back for a semi-normal school year.

Newscenter 11 caught up with one teacher as she set up her classroom. She said there are still a lot of uncertainties surrounding COVID but they are better prepared for this new year.

“ I feel very optimistic. It’s been two years since we’ve had a regular school year. Just to get back to somewhat normal. There’s still a lot of uncertainties, a lot of changes, a lot of things that we can’t help, but I just feel like we’re better prepared to make those adjustments and move along,” said Northeast Elementary Teacher, Brittany Eakes.

Teachers aren’t the only ones getting a head start on students coming back to class.

School nurses are working just as hard to keep your kids safe throughout the year.

“We’re going to use the same things last year in providing proper cleaning, we’ve got social distancing going on. We’re asking them to stay three to six feet away from each other. We’re asking parents to keep their children home and staff to stay home. If they’re showing any signs or symptoms or any type of illness, they need to stay home. But it is going to be collaborative for everyone to work together. Our parents, our staff, everyone to be able to keep our kids in school and in learning this year,” said Lauderdale County School District Lead Nurse, Sheri Shelby.

If the drop-off times seem to be taking longer than usual, be patient. Lauderdale County schools will be doing temperature checks during car drop-offs and when students get off the bus.

Masks are not mandatory but are recommended. Shelby said wearing masks and being vaccinated are some proactive steps to take in order not to be quarantined from school.

