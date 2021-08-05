MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV is looking for a tech-minded person to be a technical media producer (TMP). We will train to direct live or pre-recorded productions as assigned, monitor WTOK’s on-air signals, transmitter, and FCC logs, and ingest daily programming and commercials. Regular assignments will involve desktop video editing, directing specific newscasts, misc. station productions, and various elements for digital platforms.

Responsibilities:

· Direct live and pre-recorded productions as assigned and monitor all on-air streams for WMC

· Require skill with Ross Overdrive automation, production video switcher, master control video switcher, Chyron or VizRT graphics system, Adobe Photoshop and all supporting equipment in Production/Master Control; including the ability to effectively perform at the following: robotic camera operation, prompter operation, audio operation, commercial/promo ingesting, satellite/ENG/bonded cellular operation, program ingesting/segmenting, desktop editing and a working knowledge of web production

· Understanding of FCC program and transmitter logs, and all FCC broadcast regulations

· Work with Newsroom Computer System called ENPS

· Understanding of all equipment in studio and production areas

· Dedication to care of equipment

· Work closely with all other departments to meet all daily demands

· Training of new personnel as assigned

· Assist Operations Supervisor in maintaining clean studios and production areas

· Variable work schedule due to changing shifts, turnover, station projects, etc.

· Other Duties as Assigned

Qualifications:

· Demonstrated ability to prioritize complex tasks

· Ability to communicate effectively - written and verbal

· Strong organizational skills

· Understanding of FCC broadcast regulations

· Newscast Directing/Master Control/Production assistance experience.

· Working knowledge of production/master control automation and playout automation software preferred

Physical Requirements:

· Ability to work shifts of at least 8 hours, and occasionally longer, 5 days per week, sitting or standing for long periods of time

· Ability to carry moderately heavy equipment, up to 50 lbs.

· Ability to use a computer for tasks such as communicating via email, preparing reports, executing automation, and editing video

· Potential exposure to high noise and unusual light levels

Start date: Sept. 2021

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business

