USM to require face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status

Updated COVID-19 protocols go into effect at The University of Southern Mississippi on Friday, Aug. 6.(WDAM)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi says it will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The university announced the policy, among other updated protocols, as cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 continue to surge. The updated protocols go into effect Friday, Aug. 6.

Masks will not need to be worn if a person is in an “isolated space,” according to the university’s policy.

The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University have announced similar policies.

Southern Miss is encouraging students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It is also encouraging anyone on campus to wear masks outdoors if other people are in close contact.

The university said all policies will be reevaluated as public health guidance becomes available in the future.

For more information on The University of Southern Mississippi’s updated COVID-19 protocols, click here.

