Vaccinations up in Mississippi

Dr. Thomas Dobbs
Dr. Thomas Dobbs(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health held a virtual press conference Thursday.

The main topic was increasing COVID-19 cases, which shows no sign of leveling off, according to state health officials. Some hospitals in the state have also reached full ICU capacity. Health officials do see some positive trends though. Almost 3 times as many people are getting vaccinated now than compared to several weeks ago.

“If I get the vaccine and I’m protected, yes, I’m protecting myself, but also protecting those 8 or 9 people around me who are going to get COVID potentially if I get it,” said state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “That’s the real power of the vaccine, not only for the individual, but also to for the family, for your friends, and those who are close in your communities.”

97% of all new COVID cases in Mississippi are from people who are not vaccinated.

