Woman celebrates 100th birthday in a big way

Pauline Grace rides in a helicopter for her 100th birthday.
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman celebrated her 100th birthday in style Thursday. Pauline Grace went flying for the first time and her entire family was right there with her to watch.

“It was wonderful. It was great. Of course, I’ve never done it before and that makes a big difference,” Grace said.

When Pauline Grace’s 100th birthday was approaching, a family friend thought of this idea.

“I called her daughter and said, ‘I know how we should celebrate the 100th birthday. Let’s go fly,’” friend and pilot Boyd Williams said.

Just after 8 a.m. Grace strapped into Williams’ Robinson R-44 helicopter and took off from Meridian Airport.

Once in the air they made a trip around Meridian. They flew over downtown, Meridian High school and made a trip over the area of Highland Park where Grace once lived. They even went over Bonita Lakes before heading back to Key Field to land.

“It was great,” Grace explained after the helicopter ride. “I couldn’t have imagined just looking down and seeing all the cars and buildings. They were little bitty things.”

Grace’s daughter said the family was grateful for such a memorable day in the sky.

“Of course we are excited. For her to have this opportunity, thanks to Boyd, is fantastic,” Kathy Grace said.

Williams said he didn’t realize Grace had never flown. He was excited to make her 100th birthday even more memorable.

“I didn’t realize that she had never left the ground,” Williams explained. “Flying is something that everyone should experience at some point in their life. That’s certainly a big joy for me to share that experience with others.”

Grace said that she would love to go flying again. She was appreciative of the big day.

After Grace’s flight, the family took her to eat birthday cake and have a nice lunch in town.

