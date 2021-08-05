Advertisement

Woman crashes into neighbors home

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor across the street ran into their home.

The family’s security camera shows their neighbor backing out of her driveway as she accelerates into the front of their house.

The family said the woman showed no emotion after running into their house. They were left with nothing, not even an apology.

Newscenter 11 talked with the homeowner who said his wife was just inches away from being hit.

“She was sitting on the porch and thank god she got up and moved because if she hadn’t of, she would’ve been gone right now. That’s just how great of an impact that was. Because when she backed up, she backed up over the curb as you can see and up and inclined into the wall went straight up, into my house and you can tell that was going pretty fast,” said Homeowner, Bruce Clay.

Clay’s wife did not want to be on camera but says she’s shaken up.

The family said they just paid off their house and must now start over.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia police said the body found in an abandoned house July 28 was 41-year-old Amelia...
Body found in abandoned house identified
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
The Meridian City Council voted to move funds from the police department to public works.
Funds from MPD transferred to public works
Man runs to grocery store after being robbed at gunpoint.
Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian

Latest News

Lauderdale County prepares to welcome students back for a semi-normal school year
Teachers and school nurses prepare for school year
We've enjoyed a break from both humidity and showers, but they'll start creeping back into the...
Showers start creeping back in as humidity starts creeping back up
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash
Southern Pipe & Supply earns special recognition
Southern Pipe & Supply earns special recognition