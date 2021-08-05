Woman crashes into neighbors home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor across the street ran into their home.

The family’s security camera shows their neighbor backing out of her driveway as she accelerates into the front of their house.

The family said the woman showed no emotion after running into their house. They were left with nothing, not even an apology.

Newscenter 11 talked with the homeowner who said his wife was just inches away from being hit.

“She was sitting on the porch and thank god she got up and moved because if she hadn’t of, she would’ve been gone right now. That’s just how great of an impact that was. Because when she backed up, she backed up over the curb as you can see and up and inclined into the wall went straight up, into my house and you can tell that was going pretty fast,” said Homeowner, Bruce Clay.

Clay’s wife did not want to be on camera but says she’s shaken up.

The family said they just paid off their house and must now start over.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.