2nd explosive device in 3 days found at Jones County recycling center

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD personnel discuss the situation at Jarrell Recycling.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD personnel discuss the situation at Jarrell Recycling.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. – Local law enforcement and federal agents have secured a Jones County recycling plant after another “explosive device” was discovered Friday at the same site an employee lost his life in an Aug. 4 explosion.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a statement Friday afternoon that a United States Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Fort Polk, La., was en route to Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville “to investigate the munition, render it safe and search for any other ordinance at the site.”

The “bomb squad” was expected on site around 6 p.m., Berlin said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives evacuated and closed off Jarrell Recycling after “a type of explosive” was discovered about 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The explosive was described as a “potentially military ordnance device.”

Friday’s action came just two days after James Keyes, 35, of Laurel, died Wednesday morning from “major lower body trauma” in an explosion.

It was Keyes’ third day on the job.

