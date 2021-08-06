Annie Ruth Cox, 95, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home. She was born December 2, 1925, in Collinsville, Mississippi, to Benjamin J. Phillips and Ollie L. Shaw Phillips. She was a retired seamstress for Vanity Fair.

Survivors include her daughters, Helen Conner Roberts of Olmitz, Kansas and Linda Conner Doggett (John Robert) of Thomasville; grandchildren, Deanna Curtis of Taylorsville, Utah; Heather Hall (Ricky) of Mobile; John Robert Doggett, Jr. of Thomasville; and Chad Doggett (Chelsea) of Thomasville; great grandchildren, Justin Curtis (Hannah), Deiah Green (Jake), Micaila Curtis, Katie Reed (Trace), Jake Curtis, Jared Curtis, Jordan Doggett, and Jad Doggett; great-great grandchildren, J.J. Curtis, Stephen Reed, and Aimee Curtis; sister, Thelma Pratt of Livingston; and brother, Joe Phillips of Daingerfield, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin J. and Ollie Phillips; her husband, Benjamin Curtis Conner and her husband, Tillman C. Cox; her siblings, Flora Mae Taylor, William Phillips, and Adelle Livingston.

Due to Covid, a private family graveside service will be held at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.