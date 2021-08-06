Name Birth YearAddressCharge
CARMEN D HAMPTON1982200 23RD AVE APT B73 MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
LEWIS BULLICK1951108 CHESNUT ST UNION, MSTRESSPASSING
SHEENA TINGLE19891801 24TH ST APT L2 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
BOBBY R CARLISLE1951608 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MILES JONES1982626 21ST AVE APT 32 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
NADA JOHNSON1988200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 4C MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RAYMALE TALBOTT1986506 FRONT ST APT A3 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JERRY J THEDFORD20002015 MOSBY RD APT E4 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JERRY J THEDFORD20002015 MOSBY RD APT E4 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 10:52 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 2000 block of 35th Avenue. The victim stated she was assaulted and her cell phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:16 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with guns and everything he had was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:00 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 45th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:04 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:35 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:17 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:22 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 43rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:36 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:46 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.