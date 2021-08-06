Robbery

At 10:52 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 2000 block of 35th Avenue. The victim stated she was assaulted and her cell phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:16 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with guns and everything he had was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:00 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 45th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 8:04 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:35 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:17 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:22 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 43rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:36 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 4:46 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.