City of Meridian Arrest Report August 5, 2021
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CARMEN D HAMPTON
|1982
|200 23RD AVE APT B73 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|LEWIS BULLICK
|1951
|108 CHESNUT ST UNION, MS
|TRESSPASSING
|SHEENA TINGLE
|1989
|1801 24TH ST APT L2 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|BOBBY R CARLISLE
|1951
|608 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|MILES JONES
|1982
|626 21ST AVE APT 32 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|NADA JOHNSON
|1988
|200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 4C MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RAYMALE TALBOTT
|1986
|506 FRONT ST APT A3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JERRY J THEDFORD
|2000
|2015 MOSBY RD APT E4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JERRY J THEDFORD
|2000
|2015 MOSBY RD APT E4 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 10:52 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 2000 block of 35th Avenue. The victim stated she was assaulted and her cell phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:16 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with guns and everything he had was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:00 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 45th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:04 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:35 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:17 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:22 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 43rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:36 PM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:46 AM on August 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.