City of Meridian Arrest Report August 6, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAKEITH R WATSON198810415 RABBIT RD TOOMSUBA, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 3
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:34 AM on August 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

