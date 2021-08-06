Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,094 new cases reported Fri.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases and 8 new deaths on August 6.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 358,149.

So far, 7,621 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,032,928 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

