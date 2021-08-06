Advertisement

Covid restrictions tightened at Mississippi universities

Covid protocols at Mississippi universities
Covid protocols at Mississippi universities(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - While Mississippi universities prepare for the return of classes for the fall semester, the Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to spread. In response to the ongoing pandemic many universities across the country are implementing ways to keep their students safe while in classes and extracurricular activities, Mississippi universities are no exception. Mississippi State, Southern Mississippi, and Ole Miss are all requiring masking indoors for students and faculty, regardless of vaccination status. Theses measures are on top of the already increased hygienic measures taken at each university. Each university expects classes to be in-person and full capacity.

For a full list of protocols and steps being taken by each university, please visit these links:

Mississippi State: https://www.msstate.edu/covid19

Southern Mississippi: https://www.usm.edu/covid-19/index.php

Ole Miss: https://coronavirus.olemiss.edu/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs to grocery store after being robbed at gunpoint.
Man robbed while walking to work in Meridian
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

Woman celebrates 100th birthday in a big way
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in a big way
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Vaccinations up in Mississippi
Vaccinations up in Mississippi
LCSD and MPSD welcome students for 2021-2022 school year
LCSD and MPSD welcome students for 2021-2022 school year