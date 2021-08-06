Covid restrictions tightened at Mississippi universities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - While Mississippi universities prepare for the return of classes for the fall semester, the Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to spread. In response to the ongoing pandemic many universities across the country are implementing ways to keep their students safe while in classes and extracurricular activities, Mississippi universities are no exception. Mississippi State, Southern Mississippi, and Ole Miss are all requiring masking indoors for students and faculty, regardless of vaccination status. Theses measures are on top of the already increased hygienic measures taken at each university. Each university expects classes to be in-person and full capacity.

For a full list of protocols and steps being taken by each university, please visit these links:

Mississippi State: https://www.msstate.edu/covid19

Southern Mississippi: https://www.usm.edu/covid-19/index.php

Ole Miss: https://coronavirus.olemiss.edu/

