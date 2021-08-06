EMEPA closing offices to walk-ins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association offices will be closed to walk-ins effective Monday, Aug. 9, until further notice. Drive-up windows will remain open. The cooperative said it’s keeping the health and safety of members, employees and the community as top priority, as the delta variant causes concerns about COVID transmission.

EMEPA is also asking the public to stay a safe distance away from crews as they work.

EMEPA offers numerous alternative payment options, such as: • Pay by draft

• Pay online

• Pay by kiosk

• Pay by phone

• Pay by app

• Pay by text

• Pay by mail



Please visit EMEPA.com or call 601-581-8600 for additional instruction and information on each available payment option.

