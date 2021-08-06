Advertisement

Fifth Circuit affirms lower court’s ruling finding no Constitutional violations at EMCF

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s decision saying that the state had...
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s decision saying that the state had not violated the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.(WTOK)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - Prisoners at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility at Lost Gap have been dealt a blow by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision Thursday, saying that the state had not violated the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

Several prisoners had filed suit in district court, citing conditions at the correctional facility.
The suit was filed in 2013. Between then and the time of the district court’s ruling, conditions at the prison had improved such that the court tossed the prisoners’ complaint.
Prisoners appealed that decision, saying that the lower court erred, in part, by failing to consider whether the past violations would reoccur, and that the conditions at EMCF were only made because the lawsuit was filed.
The circuit, though, disagreed and again pointed to the fact that the conditions had been improved since the initial complaint was filed.
The court wrote, “Even assuming violations ‘may have existed’ when the lawsuit was filed – the major changes instituted at EMCF removed any potential violation, meaning ‘the injunctive relief south by plaintiffs has not been shown necessary.’”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman crashes into neighbor’s home
Cuddle Cots donated to Anderson's
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
A $12 million bond issue to build a new school in Kemper County was overwhelmingly approved by...
Kemper County voters approve school bond issue
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,094 new cases reported Fri.
Funeral arrangements set for late Sheriff Lee Vance
Funeral arrangements, visitation set for late Sheriff Lee Vance