Advertisement

Funeral arrangements, visitation set for late Sheriff Lee Vance

Funeral arrangements set for late Sheriff Lee Vance
Funeral arrangements set for late Sheriff Lee Vance(Associated Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has released details of the funeral arrangements for late Sheriff Lee Vance.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Vance died from natural causes due to COVID-19.

Public Visitation

Friday, August 13, 2021

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home

3580 Robinson Rd., Jackson, MS (masks are mandatory)

Public Funeral Service

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Visitation 10:00 a.m.

Service 11:00 a.m.

Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson, MS (Masks are mandatory)

*Cemetery Rituals and Last Call will be performed by the honor guard and other designees immediately following the funeral services on the grounds of the Mississippi Coliseum.*

Private Family Burial

Johnson Cemetery, Jackson, MS

You can also click here to send flowers or arrangements to the funeral service.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman crashes into neighbor’s home
Cuddle Cots donated to Anderson's
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
LIVE: Biden speaks on jobs report; US hiring surges in July, unemployment rate drops to 5.4%
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,094 new cases reported Fri.
Showers are also possible
Muggier weather to end the week
Covid restrictions tightened at Mississippi universities
Covid restrictions tightened at Mississippi universities