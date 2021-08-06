Funeral arrangements, visitation set for late Sheriff Lee Vance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has released details of the funeral arrangements for late Sheriff Lee Vance.
According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Vance died from natural causes due to COVID-19.
Public Visitation
Friday, August 13, 2021
8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd., Jackson, MS (masks are mandatory)
Public Funeral Service
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Visitation 10:00 a.m.
Service 11:00 a.m.
Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson, MS (Masks are mandatory)
*Cemetery Rituals and Last Call will be performed by the honor guard and other designees immediately following the funeral services on the grounds of the Mississippi Coliseum.*
Private Family Burial
Johnson Cemetery, Jackson, MS
You can also click here to send flowers or arrangements to the funeral service.
