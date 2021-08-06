Advertisement

James Daniel Waldrop

James Daniel Waldrop
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for James Daniel Waldrop, Jr. 63, of Demopolis will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pennington with Rev. Randall Smith and Rev. Randy Abston officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Waldrop passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Whitfield Regional Hospital. He was born February 15, 1958, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Daniel was a supervisor for Eaves Construction Company. He enjoyed working with his hands and building things. He was never idle. You could always find him busy working on some type of project.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Anderson Waldrop of Demopolis; sons, James Glen Waldrop (Cheryll); David Alexander Waldrop; and Thomas Wilson Waldrop (Skyla), all of Demopolis; sister, Patricia (WL) Hearing of Northport; 3 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Waldrop, Ryanna (Colton) Mcgilberry; and Elizabeth Jewel “Ella” Waldrop; and 1 great grandchild, James Luther Waldrop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Daniel Waldrop and Betty Jo Nichols Waldrop.

Pallbearers: John Barnes, Tommy Deas, Bob Montgomery, Ridge Brock, Dannie Eaves, and Ryan Eaves. Honorary Pallbearers: Eaves Construction Crew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman crashes into neighbor’s home
Cuddle Cots donated to Anderson's
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

Annie Ruth Cox
Mrs. Ruby McCoy
Mrs. Helen Nelson
Pauline Grace rides in a helicopter for her 100th birthday.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in a big way