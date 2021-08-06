Advertisement

Kemper County voters approve school bond issue

A $12 million bond issue to build a new school in Kemper County was overwhelmingly approved by voters in a special election.
A $12 million bond issue to build a new school in Kemper County was overwhelmingly approved by voters in a special election.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A $12 million bond issue to build a new school in Kemper County was overwhelmingly approved by voters in a special election Thursday.

Unofficial results show the measure passed overwhelmingly by a margin of 844 to 380. The plan presented by the school district is for a new upper elementary in DeKalb. The new school would accommodate up to 320 students.

The location is the Kemper County High School football practice field, which would be moved.

Superintendent Hilute Hudson said earlier the bond issue would be structured in a way that would not cause an increase in tax millage.

