Locals react to surge of COVID cases

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID cases are rising again as the delta variant spreads across the U.S., after months of fighting against the virus. COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Meridian as well. Newscenter 11 spoke with a woman who asked to be anonymous and another who shared the story of her sister going to the hospital after being involved in a car wreck, only to sit in a waiting room for hours because the hospital was packed with COVID patients.

“The ambulance took her to the hospital. She had to sit in the waiting room because they had no room. The whole coast was full of COVID patients. They don’t even have any room in the hospital. It was frustrating because she was sitting there in pain for hours,” said Lashonda Clayton.

“It is scary, and I advise everybody to take the vaccine. People who took it can still catch COVID. There is a 50/50 chance that you can catch it. I feel like everybody should take it,” said another local.

In Lauderdale County, 30,355 people have had at least one dose of vaccine, which is 41% of the population, and 35% are fully vaccinated.

