Advertisement

Miss. State Medical Association calls for all districts to require masks

Students walk down the hallway at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in...
Students walk down the hallway at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in McDonough, Ga. Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Medical Association wants all districts to require students to mask up.

MSMA released a statement Friday calling on all school districts to institute mandatory mask policies for students, faculty, and staff immediately.

The statement read, “Many physicians who serve on school boards, parent-teacher associations, and health advisory committees have been advocating for policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory mask policies, for several weeks. It is time to heed their sage advice and ensure we are protecting our children and the people charged with nurturing their healthy development.”

MSMA said the Magnolia state flattened the curve once and can do it again, “but we must use every tool available to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The organization said the danger the delta variant presents for students, teachers, and the broader community—especially schools serving students who are currently unable to be vaccinated—makes it imperative that every school district mandate masks curb the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman crashes into neighbor’s home
Cuddle Cots donated to Anderson's
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

East Mississippi Electric Power Association offices will be closed to walk-ins effective...
EMEPA closing offices to walk-ins
Over 300 in Meridian for the event
Queen City Triathlon brings athletes and economic impact to Meridian
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD personnel discuss the situation at Jarrell Recycling.
2nd explosive device in 3 days found at Jones County recycling center