Mississippi lawmakers gather info on redistricting puzzle

Mississippi is keeping four U.S. House seats, but the 2nd District will need to expand because it has lost population.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers are traveling the state to gather ideas about how congressional and legislative districts should look in the coming decade. Public hearings about redistricting continue through Aug. 23.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory says drawing new maps involves more than crunching numbers, and the hearings provide information about communities’ interests. Mississippi is keeping four U.S. House seats, but the 2nd District will need to expand because it has lost population.

Republicans are likely to keep their majorities in the state House and Senate. Republican Sen. Dean Kirby says drawing new maps could be a “tricky puzzle.”

