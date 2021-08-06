Advertisement

Muggier weather to end the week

Showers are also possible
Showers are also possible(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We end the work and school week with muggier weather.  Dew points have returned to the 70s, so plan on it not feeling as comfy as it has most of this week.  We also end the week with increased rain chances. An upper level disturbance sliding into our region will enhance rain chances for this afternoon and evening.  So, an umbrella is needed today as you’re out and about. Highs today will reach the upper 80s (remaining cooler due to additional clouds and rain cooled air).

The weekend brings a return to typical summer weather with mid 90s and humid conditions. There could be some spotty afternoon showers, but they will be very hit and miss. Enjoy some outdoor plans and remember to stay hydrated.

Low-mid 90s will follow us into next week, and rain chances will remain spotty to start the week.

