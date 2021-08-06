Police ask for public’s help in gas station homicide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to search for a homicide suspect involved in a deadly shooting last Thursday night in Meridian.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the night of July 29 at the Marathon gas station on Highway 19 and 5th St. The victim has been identified as Willis Hearn, 31.

Investigators say Hearn had just gotten off work when he stopped at the gas station.

“As he was coming out of the store and going back to the vehicle he was ambushed. That ambush led to a couple of strikes and then getting shot. To the family, we give our condolences to the family,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Anderson said the department is working diligently to capture those responsible for this homicide.

“We are in the process of investigating all of the information that is coming in. Because of the manpower restraints that we have, it’s a combined effort from everyone. As I have said before, we will exhaust every resource to get out there to find the suspect or suspects that may have done this deed,” Anderson explained.

The shooting happened near a busy intersection and authorities are asking for anyone that might have seen something to say something.

“If you saw anything out of the ordinary, we ask that you give us those details. Prayerfully we can come up with the individuals that are responsible for Mr. Hearn’s death,” Anderson explained. “What we would like is if the public has any information and they know some details to utilize Crimestoppers. Put that information out there so it will lead to a closure for the family.”

If you have any information about the shooting death of Willis Hearn, you are asked to call Meridian police or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

