Advertisement

‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman crashes into neighbor’s home
Cuddle Cots donated to Anderson's
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 young siblings die in St. Louis-area fire
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Biden nudges Senate over ‘historic’ $1T infrastructure bill
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30
President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks when recommended: "All...
Biden: America can beat the delta variant
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history