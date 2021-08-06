Queen City Triathlon brings athletes and economic impact to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

About 160 athletes are in Meridian this weekend to take part in the Queen City Triathlon.

Organizers were out at Bonita Lakes Park setting up the course and getting ready for Saturday’s event which features a 5-k run, a one-third mile swim and a 17-mile bike ride.

There will be nearly 30 divisions and every participant that finishes will receive a medal.

Many of the athletes say that Bonita Lakes is one of the best courses they get to see, and with over 300 in town for the event, it’s provides a good economic impact to Meridian.

”They come and they spend the night, buy gas and shop, said Julie Wolff, the Race Director of the Queen City Marathon. “We always forget something so we’re always going to be hitting up the local department stores looking for what we forgot. But they’re going to go out to eat and spend money in the community. We always host our packet pickup out in the community versus the venue. Yes, it’s easy to host at the venue but we want to get folks out in to the community.C

“We’ve got local restaurants within walking distance and hotels right here and it just makes for a perfect mix,” said Mike Couch, a Meridian native and participant in the Queen City Triathlon. “They can come here and do a quick triathlon, spend the weekend, have a good time. It’s just really, really good.”

The city of Meridian would like to remind everyone that Bonita Lakes Park will be closed to the public until noon Saturday.

Race organizers are asking anyone who lives in the Bolen Road and Long Creek Road area to put their dogs up tomorrow morning for the safety of the bike riders.

