Robbery trend targets pedestrians

Meridian Police Department
Meridian Police Department(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police want the public to be aware of a new robbery trend.

They say criminals have been robbing pedestrians while still sitting in their cars. In the past week, two people that were walking down the street were followed and then had guns pointed at them. Police say it’s important to always be aware of your surroundings.

“The first thing is to make sure they are aware of their surroundings,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson explained. “Use every ounce of caution when you get that feeling that you are being followed. Try to find and get the details about what is following you if you can.”

If you are robbed, Anderson said it’s important to take a mental note of everything for police.

“There’s a delay from the time of the incident to the time we actually get there. I just ask that people focus and give as much detail as you can give, so we can give out good information to the law enforcement officers that are responding,” Anderson said.

Police also want you to remain calm and try not to become a hero.

“Reduce the heroics. We do not want you to be potentially hurt for something that can be replaced. Also, when you are talking to law enforcement try to give good details,” Anderson said.

A man was robbed in broad daylight while he was walking to work this past Wednesday. Authorities say the silver car had four people inside and pulled two guns on the victim.

If you have any information about these robberies call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

