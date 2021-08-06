Water association cancels annual meeting
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kipling Water Association is cancelling its annual meeting that was set for next week.
President Charles Westerfield said there are concerns about assembling a large group because of the potential of COVID transmission.
The meeting was to be held Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Kemper County Courthouse but now it’s on hold until further notice.
