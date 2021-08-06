Advertisement

Water association cancels annual meeting

The Kipling Water Association is cancelling its annual meeting that was set for next week. ...
The Kipling Water Association is cancelling its annual meeting that was set for next week. (Source: Pixabay)(WLUC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kipling Water Association is cancelling its annual meeting that was set for next week.

President Charles Westerfield said there are concerns about assembling a large group because of the potential of COVID transmission.

The meeting was to be held Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Kemper County Courthouse but now it’s on hold until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meridian family came close to losing a loved one when their neighbor ran into their home.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman crashes into neighbor’s home
Cuddle Cots donated to Anderson's
Anderson Hospital receives unique donation of “Cuddle Cots”
Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian, Miss., was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline...
Meridian man dies in Sumter County crash
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID
Two women shot in the 3400 block of 12th St.
2 women injured in Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

Man shot to death at local gas station.
Police ask for public’s help in gas station homicide
Meridian Police Department
Robbery trend targets pedestrians
East Mississippi Electric Power Association offices will be closed to walk-ins effective...
EMEPA closing offices to walk-ins
Over 300 in Meridian for the event
Queen City Triathlon brings athletes and economic impact to Meridian