Water association cancels annual meeting

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kipling Water Association is cancelling its annual meeting that was set for next week.

President Charles Westerfield said there are concerns about assembling a large group because of the potential of COVID transmission.

The meeting was to be held Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Kemper County Courthouse but now it’s on hold until further notice.

