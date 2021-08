MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A child was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Meridian this morning.

Officials from Meridian PD said the child was only 5 years old. The call came in around 4 a.m. Saturday on 19th Street and Old Marion Road.

The child was rushed to a local hospital. Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

