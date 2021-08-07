Key Field Air National Guard Base new commander

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian has a new commander. The 186th Air Refueling Wing held a change of command ceremony at Key Field Air National Guard Base Saturday.

Col. Cynthia L. Smith is the 21st commander that replaced Col. Edward H. Evans, who served as the 186th ARW commander since April 2017. Smith is a KC-135R aircraft pilot with more than 3,200 flight hours, including more than 450 combat/ combat support hours.

“Our mission is one that is enduring, something that is needed and contributes to our national defense. To be part of that is more than enough. Our next roll takes me to our next joint forces headquarters. I will work as a director of the operation for the state,” said outgoing commander Col. Edward Evans.

“The command is a great opportunity in and of its self. I believe anybody can do anything if they work hard and set their mind to it. I’m here because of the support of my family. The senior commands that mentored me and, of course, the people of this unit,” said the incoming commander Col. Cynthia Smith.

She became the 186th Operational Support Squadron commander in 2014. She assumed command of the 153rd Air Refueling Squadron in 2018.

