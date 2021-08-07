Meridian Salvation Army hands out meals to the public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army in Downtown Meridian wants the public to be aware of some of the services that it offers to the public. One of these services includes handing out meals to the public each day starting at 5:30 pm and ending at 6:30 pm. The meals are handed out at the Salvation Army building at 710 B Street in Meridian. Tamara Robb, the Captain at the Salvation Army in Meridian, wants people to know that they are out there 7 days a week, 365 days a year to help anyone who would like a meal. Robb said they have distributed 19,509 meals in the past year.

Friday evening Jamal Roberts, a Meridian native who competed on the BET show “Sunday’s Best,” was helping hand out meals to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

For more information on the Salvation Army, please visit their website:

https://salvationarmyalm.org/meridian/

