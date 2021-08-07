Advertisement

Miles College clears student accounts

By Steve Crocker
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College students who fought through a pandemic-ravaged school year are starting this year with a huge lift.    

The college has used just over $2 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money to clear the balances of all its students. Michael Johnson, Miles’ Vice President of enrollment explains the administration began discussing how to use the CARES Act funding to help students late last year .

“We understood that they were navigating some very great challenges while navigating the pandemic, some of which were studying from home or from other places and needed technology to continue their education,” said Johnson. “Some situations where our students didn’t have the financial support they usually had because mom and dad were laid off or there or other situations. And so they had less resources to continue their education.”   

Johnson says the school is using an addition $1.6 million dollars in federal aid for an emergency fund, to help students with needs including equipment and transportation.

Students who were able to stay in school will see some new things on campus this school year. Johnson, who is also the college’s Chief Innovation Officer, says investments announced last year by tech giants and corporate citizens like Apple, IBM and Southern Company should result in the opening of several labs and the school’s E-gaming center this school year.

Miles will also offer online bachelors degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice to go along with the online Business Administration degree whose classes began last year.

