Mississippi Children’s Museum hosts Back to School Bash

Mississippi Children's Museum
Mississippi Children's Museum(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - August marks the start of a new school year for students across Mississippi and for the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian, it marks an opportunity to reach kids around Meridian. That’s why the museum hosted a Back to School Bash Friday evening. There were activities for the kids such as face painting, giant jenga, cornhole, and a ring toss. The museum hopes to help teach kids the importance of literacy, nutrition, and health.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

For more info on the museum and their offered activities, please visit:

https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/

