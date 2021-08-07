One person dead after shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in a shooting in the 3800 block of Davis Street early Saturday morning.

Meridian Police responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Officials said the victim’s name is Robert Croft, and the suspect was later identified as 41-year-old Samson Jones.

Police said that Jones shot and killed Croft over a woman. Jones was arrested on the scene. His bond is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.