One person dead after shooting in Meridian

Meridian, Mississippi, Police Department
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in a shooting in the 3800 block of Davis Street early Saturday morning.

Meridian Police responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Officials said the victim’s name is Robert Croft, and the suspect was later identified as 41-year-old Samson Jones.

Police said that Jones shot and killed Croft over a woman. Jones was arrested on the scene. His bond is set at $1 million.

