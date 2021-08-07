Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filling up clinics

COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging across the U.S. and even here in Queen City
COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging across the U.S. and even here in Queen City(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging across the U.S. and even here in Queen City. This surged has also caused local clinics to see an increase in COVID patients.

Jalisha Brown, a spokesperson for the Greater Meridian Health Clinic, said they have been busy for weeks with the majority of their patients not being fully vaccinated.

Brown said healthcare workers encourage people to take the vaccine to help prevent getting the virus. She also said taking the vaccine can help decrease the wait time for non-COVID patients waiting in hospitals.

“We have seen an increase in the number of COVID patients that are unvaccinated. It is not only at our Greater Meridian Health Clinic in Meridian as well as our outline clinics in Dekalb, Louisville, and Starkville. A lot of times, we find the sick and the ill have not been vaccinated. We are seeing a lot of those. Get the COVID vaccine. Think about your loved ones, your family members, your children, the safety of others, and being in a hospital bed all alone with not being about to have any family present,” said Brown.

Later at 10, you’ll hear the unique ways of how Greater Meridian Health Clinic is encouraging people to get the vaccine. And you’ll see Meridian High School athletes getting the vaccine by the clinic.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Meridian this morning.
5-year-old dies after shots fired in Meridian
Man shot to death at local gas station.
Police ask for public’s help in gas station homicide
Meridian Police Department
Robbery trend targets pedestrians
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD personnel discuss the situation at Jarrell Recycling.
Army EOD destroys second military ordinance at Jones Co. recycling center
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian has a new commander.
Key Field Air National Guard Base new commander
Meridian, Mississippi, Police Department
One person dead after shooting in Meridian
A toddler was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Meridian this morning.
5-year-old dies after shots fired in Meridian
Miles clears student balance
Miles College clears student accounts