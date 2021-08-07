Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filling up clinics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging across the U.S. and even here in Queen City. This surged has also caused local clinics to see an increase in COVID patients.

Jalisha Brown, a spokesperson for the Greater Meridian Health Clinic, said they have been busy for weeks with the majority of their patients not being fully vaccinated.

Brown said healthcare workers encourage people to take the vaccine to help prevent getting the virus. She also said taking the vaccine can help decrease the wait time for non-COVID patients waiting in hospitals.

“We have seen an increase in the number of COVID patients that are unvaccinated. It is not only at our Greater Meridian Health Clinic in Meridian as well as our outline clinics in Dekalb, Louisville, and Starkville. A lot of times, we find the sick and the ill have not been vaccinated. We are seeing a lot of those. Get the COVID vaccine. Think about your loved ones, your family members, your children, the safety of others, and being in a hospital bed all alone with not being about to have any family present,” said Brown.

Later at 10, you’ll hear the unique ways of how Greater Meridian Health Clinic is encouraging people to get the vaccine. And you’ll see Meridian High School athletes getting the vaccine by the clinic.

