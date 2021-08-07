Advertisement

Weekend warmth can come with a stray shower

This weekend will be seasonably warm with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm...
This weekend will be seasonably warm with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each afternoon.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve made it to the weekend, and this weekend will be an overall dry and seasonably warm weekend. Still an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible both Saturday and Sunday in the heat of the afternoons.

Showers this evening won’t be for everyone. Those that are around will fade to an end by around midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Saturday will start mostly sunny and become partly cloudy in the afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees.

The second half of the weekend will be warmer with a high near 94 degrees. The morning low will be near 72 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Warmth will hold its ground, but even the warmth will experience over the next week is near normal or just below normal for this time of year. The chance for rain will remain low through Wednesday, and it will increase slightly next Thursday and Friday as a cold front arrives from the northwest.

