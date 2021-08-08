Advertisement

2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill

An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in...
An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – A United States Army team destroyed an piece of military ordnance late Friday afternoon at a Jones County recycling plant where an employee had died in an explosion just a few days earlier.

The U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Fort Polk, La., arrived around 4:30 p.m. at Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville and destroyed the device.

A check of the property found no additional military munitions.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the U.S. Army EOD team from Fort Polk,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are blessed to have partners at the local, state and federal levels who provide expertise and assistance in difficult situations, such as we have faced this week here in Jones County.”

Friday’s action came just two days after James Keyes, 35, of Laurel, died Wednesday morning from “major lower body trauma” in an explosion.

Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified

It was Keyes’ third day on the job.

Friday’s incident began about 10:15 a.m. Friday when “a type of explosive” was discovered. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives evacuated and closed off the recycling plant.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Meridian this morning.
5-year-old dies after shots fired in Meridian
Meridian, Mississippi, Police Department
One person dead after shooting in Meridian
The Family of the 5 - year-old ZY’Kerioun Brown who died after an apparent drive-by shooting...
Vigil held for 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown killed in shooting
One person dead after shooting at Old Marion Road Apartments
Meridian Police Department
Robbery trend targets pedestrians

Latest News

Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody
Raven Saunders
Raven Saunders returns home from Olympics
Earth's Bounty
Earth's Bounty
Clinics Fill Up
Clinic Fills with COVID Patients