Black Beach Weekend set to take place after being postponed due to COVID-19

Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise. So they have new protocols in place to protect...
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise. So they have new protocols in place to protect guests and the community.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has postponed and even canceled many events. One major event that takes place in April was pushed back four months. That big spring event known as ‘Black Beach’ is now a ‘Summer Beach Fest’ that’s set to take place this month.

“Back in April, it was a lot of uncertainties when things weren’t open,” said planner and promoter, Maurice Bryant. “So we continued to push back so that’s how we came up with the Summer Beach Fest in August, which will run the 26 through the 29 of August.”

With COVID-19 on the rise yet again, Bryant said precautions and safety measures will be enforced, such as masks and social distancing for indoor events. To prevent this event from becoming a super spreader, Bryant plans to encourage masks and other safety measures.

“I think everyone, everywhere is very cautious of what’s going on with the Delta variant,” said Bryant. “So everyone is being a little safer which is a great thing for us. Most of the events are outdoors and we will be pretty spread out at our events. Social distance guidelines so the beach is a great place to be when you have open air.”

Since 2014, Bryant said the partnership with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum has provided a large space that will help with social distancing for all events planned.

“Friday we will have a summer jam kick-off concert,” said Bryant. “Saturday, we will have a daytime foam fest event which was normally the spring fest concert, and we have lots of headlining acts. Just got a lot going on and we will have a car show on Sunday.”

Bryant said on the bright side pushing things back have given him and his team more time. More time to plan not only for the crowds but, big-time entertainers like Gucci Mane, Rich Homie Quan, Fredo Bang, and more.

“Concerts all over the country are doing very well. As far as ticket sales, people want to get out and about,” Bryant said. “But we put different protocols in place to try to keep everybody safe. We’re definitely encouraging everyone to wear their masks. And you know we’re just encouraging people to come out and have a good time.”

Bryant said people from all over have made their way to South Mississippi each year for Black Beach and hope for the same turnout this year.

