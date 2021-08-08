Advertisement

Demonstrators support, aim to expand federal eviction ban

Cancel The Rents sponsored the Saturday protest.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demonstrators protested outside the Alabama Association of Realtors building on Saturday after the organization filed an emergency motion in federal court to end the newly extended eviction moratorium.

“It’s one of the leading forces, one of the leading relator associations in the country that’s trying to overturn the federal moratorium on evictions,” said organizer Leela Anand.

Cancel The Rents, the sponsor of the protest, is a national organization demanding the U.S. government cancel rents, mortgages and evictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While chanting, protesters held signs with calls to “Stop the Alabama Association of Realtors” and “Fund people’s needs, not corporate greed.”

According to its website, the Alabama Association of Realtors filed its motion based on a previous Supreme Court ruling from June. The court said any extension past July 31 would require action from Congress. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention implemented the current moratorium.

The current eviction ban extends for 60 days. It only applies to areas seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re saying that it should be back to what it was, which is the 100% coverage for all of the United States,” Anand said.

Demonstrators proclaimed that renters need assistance.

“We need council for tenants on the ground every day protecting tenants’ rights,” one protestor said over a public address system.

It’s a fight that continues for those trying to safeguard the eviction ban.

“We are going to mobilize more people to come out and fight back and to defend and also to demand that the moratorium be expanded,” Anand said.

