Dr. Minh Duong running for State Senate District 32

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The state Senate District 32 seat is up for grabs as Sampson Jackson resigned from office on June 30. A Meridian Optometrist who has cared for the region’s eyes for nearly 20 years is announcing his candidacy in the District 32 State Senate Special Election this November.

Dr. Minh Duong is throwing his hat in the ring. Duong told Newscenter 11 he’s excited to see what happens and said he’s ready to share his ideas to help the people in his district.

“This community has been good to us, my employees, and my family. This is where I’m going to raise my family. This is my home now. It is time for me to give back to the community who has given me so much,” said Dr. Duong.

Dr. Duong’s family escaped from Vietnam when he was a toddler after their lives were at risk because his father had helped the United States during the Vietnam Conflict. The ship they escaped on was attacked by pirates, and they were robbed of the funds they were bringing to start their new lives.

“In Athens, Alabama, the ST. Paul’s Catholic Church-sponsored our family over here. Arbitrarily, by the grace of God, they picked our family,” said Dr. Duong.

Dr. Duong and his wife opened Primary Eyecare of Meridian in 2008 and opened a second location during the pandemic to continue serving the eye health needs of the area. He said it was time to step into the political ring after listening to the concerns his patients had about their community.

“I am tired of saying that I am just an Optometrist, and I can’t do anything about that. When I talk to my patients, they confide in me not just their eye care and healthcare needs – they just trust me in so many ways. We can use that trust to build on something, to allow us to communicate, to be honest, and to some type of compromise so we can make everything better,” said Dr. Duong.

He shares his ideas which include healthcare, education, and future businesses.

“My forte is going to be healthcare. I am constantly lecturing why we can’t have some type of preventive healthcare where we budget for things like a nutritionist, dietician, and trainers all into one program to help prevent diabetic retinopathy,” said Dr. Duong.

Dr. Duong gives reasons why he is the best candidate for the position.

“If you look at the life I have livened, nothing has come easy to me. The work ethic that I have is the only thing I know how to do. If I am elected to the senate, that same business work ethic, that bulldog mentality of never quitting - that’s going to come with me,” said Doung.

Gov. Tate Reeves set the special election to fill the vacated seat for Tuesday, Nov. 2. So far, Dr. Duong will be going up against Kim Houston for the position. Other candidates will be named in the coming days.

Dr. Duong said he is well informed of the political system. He said he had meetings with many legislators in Mississippi while working six years as the Chairman of the Mississippi Optometric Association’s Political Action Committee.

