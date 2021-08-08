Advertisement

August Earth’s Bounty held at Singing Brakeman Park

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s nothing better than buying local. That’s what earth’s bounty is all about. Vendors at the event have the chance to sell the fruits of their labor, from tomatoes to eggs to jewelry. You might even help someone spread their passion.

Tayler Clark, a first time vendor, spoke on her experience of being a part of Earth’s Bounty, “This is my first time. I think it’s been really fun so far, we’ve enjoyed it. Baking for me is something I’ve always enjoyed, I’ve done it since i was a little girl and i always did it with my mom and now my kids do it with me. So, it’s just a little way for me to show my love and kind of share it with the community which has been kind of fun this week.”

The event is also a great opportunity for people to help local businesses thrive.

“We come out quite a bit, we also do night at the max, we really enjoy it. It’s a wonderful experience to boost meridian. Everybody has their own product that’s locally grown or produced. It’s really a great time to increase meridian,” said Jackye Fountain.

While the arts and nature are a large part of the event, there’s also the chance to take care of yourself while you’re there by visiting the staff of the greater meridian health clinic. Beverly Hearn, Community Outreach Director at Greater Meridian Health Clinic, expressed the clinic’s support for the community, “We’re out here to support the farmers as well as the vendors at earth’s bounty. We’re out here every first Saturday of every month, April through November, and we just offer our support. And we also offer health screenings and today we’re offering COVID vaccines.”

Earth’s bounty is held the first Saturday of each month April through November.

