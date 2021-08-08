Advertisement

Residents give reactions to weekend murders

(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A string of murders that took place in a span of 15 hours on Saturday have left residents in the Queen City shocked. Newscenter 11 spoke with multiple residents who expressed their anger at what has taken place. One man who wished to remain anonymous who was appalled.

“I think that’s nonsense going on, the killing needs to stop. Two families are hurting, one mourning their baby being killed and the other family, when they catch the guy, is going to jail.”

The Meridian Police Department are still investigating the three murders that took place over the weekend. If you have any information, please contact them immediately.

