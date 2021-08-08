Advertisement

Vigil held for 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown killed in shooting

Father of Zy’kerioun speaks out
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Family of the 5 - year-old ZY’Kerioun Brown who died after an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday morning on 19th street and Old Marion Rd, held a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Family and friends gathered at the house of the 5-year-old. ZY’Kerioun’s family is heartbroken and is mourning the loss of their baby boy. Loved ones gathered around a table full of ZY’Kerioun’s beloved toys.

The father of the child said that he would have been a kindergartner this year.

“I am feeling torn. My five-year-old baby didn’t deserve to leave that way. I don’t bother anybody. I go to work every day. For you to come and take my baby in the senseless way you did, that wasn’t called for. My son was 5, and he was thinking about pre-k. He didn’t even see his future. Me being his father, I will be at his school for him dressed in my uniform for my baby. That is not a way for somebody to leave here. I know God doesn’t make mistakes and is not my baby. I love you son,” said the father of Zy’kerioun, Lavon Tucker.

ZY’Kerioun was rushed to a local hospital. Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

