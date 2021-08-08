Advertisement

Warm, dry conditions in store for the next week

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We will reach into the low 90′s for Sunday. Sunshine will be plentiful with some clouds decorating the sky. An afternoon shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Lows Sunday night will be in the mid 70′s. Monday through Wednesday will mark the start of a drier, warmer period. Highs each day will reach into the mid 90′s with rain chances remaining low. An isolated shower or storm is possible each day, but a surface high pressure system combined with a ridge developing over our area will keep rain chances minimal. Thursday will still be mostly dry with highs in the mid 90′s. Friday through next weekend will keep temperatures in the mid 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s with isolated showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

